Sa Kaeo presses 8 Thai proposals, demands Cambodian exit

Sa Kaeo province issued a statement on Saturday in response to the Banteay Meanchey governor, calling for Cambodian nationals who had encroached on disputed border areas to leave.
The statement referred to the joint meeting between the governors of the two provinces held on September 17 at the immigration checkpoint meeting room at the permanent Poipet border crossing.
During the meeting, Banteay Meanchey proposed conditions regarding the disputed areas along the border, including:
Sa Kaeo province, after reviewing the proposals, responded with the following points:
At 10am on Saturday, Banteay Meanchey governor Oum Reatrey led media to the barbed-wire fence area near Prey Chan village in O’ Bei Choan commune, Ou Chrov district.