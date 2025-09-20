Sa Kaeo presses 8 Thai proposals, demands Cambodian exit

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2025

Sa Kaeo province issued a statement on Saturday in response to the Banteay Meanchey governor, calling for Cambodian nationals who had encroached on disputed border areas to leave.

The statement referred to the joint meeting between the governors of the two provinces held on September 17 at the immigration checkpoint meeting room at the permanent Poipet border crossing. 

During the meeting, Banteay Meanchey proposed conditions regarding the disputed areas along the border, including:

  1. Preserving the status quo in line with the ceasefire agreement of July 28, as well as the outcomes of the extraordinary General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on August 7, the Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting, and the GBC’s special session on September 10. Both sides should refrain from escalating disputes and wait for a resolution from the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC).
     
  2. In compliance with international law, particularly the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding and the 2003 Terms of Reference, Thailand must allow Cambodian villagers to return to their homes, while removing barbed wire, shade nets and tyres installed by Thai authorities.
     
  3. Thai authorities must refrain from new actions such as installing more barbed wire fences, issuing land title deeds, destroying houses and property near the fence, or carrying out activities in areas not yet agreed upon by the JBC.
     
  4. Issues beyond provincial authority should be referred to the GBC or JBC.

Sa Kaeo province, after reviewing the proposals, responded with the following points:

  1. Cambodian nationals residing in areas claimed by Thailand are requested to relocate across the Sa Kaeo border. A relocation plan should be submitted to Sa Kaeo before the next GBC meeting, scheduled for Friday, October 10.
     
  2. Banteay Meanchey must comply with all eight Thai proposals raised at the September 17 provincial meeting. Failure to do so will be reported at the upcoming RBC meeting from September 25–27, and no further negotiations will take place at the provincial level.
     
  3. Sa Kaeo vowed to enforce Thai law decisively against those violating sovereignty, destroying or stealing government property, or assaulting Thai officials and citizens within Thai territory.
     

At 10am on Saturday, Banteay Meanchey governor Oum Reatrey led media to the barbed-wire fence area near Prey Chan village in O’ Bei Choan commune, Ou Chrov district.

 

