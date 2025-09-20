Cambodian protesters escalate unrest at four points along Sa Kaeo border

Cambodian protesters have expanded their demonstrations along the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo to three confirmed sites, with authorities warning of a possible fourth flashpoint near Ban Ang Sila.
Tensions continued on Saturday (September 20) as Cambodian groups gathered at Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo province, preparing for renewed disruption. Thai security forces have maintained their positions to prevent further escalation.
Residents from Sa Kaeo province travelled to the area to show support for Thai authorities and monitor the border situation with Banteay Meanchey province.
Cambodian groups have expanded their demonstrations from Ban Nong Ya Kaew to Ban Nong Chan and, most recently, to Ban Bueng Takuan in Ta Phraya district. Thai soldiers have been dispatched to maintain order as Cambodian participants — including elderly people and children — gathered to provoke unrest.
Sorawong Thienthong, secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party, visited Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew. He stressed that the border issue, simmering for two to three decades, should be used as an opportunity to push back Cambodian encroachment beyond Thailand’s sovereignty line.
He urged the government to expedite the issuance of land title deeds for Thai villagers whose rights are already established.
Local administrators also voiced concern about potential unrest reaching Ban Ang Sila, near Ban Nong Chan. They noted that Cambodian troops had previously dug a trench near boundary marker 48 and damaged it, leaving only an empty marker hole.
Meanwhile, at Ban Bueng Takuan, Thai villagers have rallied after Cambodian groups gathered there on Friday (September 19). The site is particularly sensitive, as over 400 rai of Thai land has reportedly been encroached upon by Cambodians.