Cambodian protesters escalate unrest at four points along Sa Kaeo border

Cambodian protesters have expanded their demonstrations along the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo to three confirmed sites, with authorities warning of a possible fourth flashpoint near Ban Ang Sila.

Tensions continued on Saturday (September 20) as Cambodian groups gathered at Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo province, preparing for renewed disruption. Thai security forces have maintained their positions to prevent further escalation.

Residents from Sa Kaeo province travelled to the area to show support for Thai authorities and monitor the border situation with Banteay Meanchey province.

Cambodian groups have expanded their demonstrations from Ban Nong Ya Kaew to Ban Nong Chan and, most recently, to Ban Bueng Takuan in Ta Phraya district. Thai soldiers have been dispatched to maintain order as Cambodian participants — including elderly people and children — gathered to provoke unrest.