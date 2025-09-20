Thai military advances electronic border fence project along Cambodia frontier in Sa Kaeo

Major General Vithai Laithomya, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF), on Saturday provided an update on the Thai-Cambodian border fence project, confirming that the military will accelerate construction along agreed boundary lines to enhance security and improve monitoring efficiency.

The RTARF has finalised plans for a permanent fence in Sa Kaeo Province, covering a total length of 23.6 kilometres, divided into two sections:

Aranyaprathet checkpoint 09 to boundary marker 49: 6.5 km

Boundary markers 50–51: 17.1 km

These areas are free from boundary disputes due to natural demarcations, including the Khlong Luek and Khlong Phrom Hod canals.



Electronic surveillance measures

The RTARF has also proposed the installation of an electronic fence system, integrating CCTV cameras with temporary fencing in vulnerable areas prone to illegal crossings and difficult to monitor. The first CCTV pole was installed on September 18, near boundary marker 50 behind the Khlong Luek checkpoint in Aranyaprathet District, marking the foundation of a modern border security system.