Thai military advances electronic border fence project along Cambodia frontier in Sa Kaeo

Major General Vithai Laithomya, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF), on Saturday provided an update on the Thai-Cambodian border fence project, confirming that the military will accelerate construction along agreed boundary lines to enhance security and improve monitoring efficiency.
The RTARF has finalised plans for a permanent fence in Sa Kaeo Province, covering a total length of 23.6 kilometres, divided into two sections:
These areas are free from boundary disputes due to natural demarcations, including the Khlong Luek and Khlong Phrom Hod canals.
The RTARF has also proposed the installation of an electronic fence system, integrating CCTV cameras with temporary fencing in vulnerable areas prone to illegal crossings and difficult to monitor. The first CCTV pole was installed on September 18, near boundary marker 50 behind the Khlong Luek checkpoint in Aranyaprathet District, marking the foundation of a modern border security system.
The RTARF will begin constructing a temporary fence along boundary markers 50-51, spanning 5.1 km. The 12th Mobile Development Unit (MDU 12) will oversee site preparation and construction. In areas where boundary agreements have not yet been finalised, the military will continue patrolling and monitoring while maintaining tactical routes along the border to protect Thailand’s sovereignty.
Vithai emphasised that, although some concerns have been raised about potential boundary interpretation issues along riverbanks, the electronic and temporary fences are clearly within areas mutually agreed by both countries. He reiterated that the project does not involve any loss of territory. The initiative aims to enhance security, prevent threats, and improve long-term border management for the safety of Thai citizens and national sovereignty.