Thai army installs first electronic border fence at Khlong Luek checkpoint, Sa Kaeo

The Thai army on Friday commenced the installation of an electronic border fence to enhance security and safeguard the nation along the Thai-Cambodian border. The first CCTV pole was erected near Boundary Marker 50, behind the Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint in Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province, within the operational area of the Burapha Task Force.

The initial installation includes three cameras: one PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) camera and two fixed cameras. A lighting system and solar power setup have also been installed to support continuous operation. The system features a 512GB data recording card capable of storing footage for up to 30 days.

During the installation, the 12th Ranger Company cleared dense vegetation opposite the fence to ensure unobstructed camera visibility. Coordination was conducted with Mobile Development Unit 12 (MDU 12), which plans to carry out further site improvements.

This first CCTV pole marks a significant milestone in the electronic fence project. It is expected to greatly improve the ability of authorities to monitor and respond to potential threats, enhancing national security over the long term.