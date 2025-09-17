Army defends tear gas, rubber bullets at Cambodian border clash

It said the use of tear gas and rubber bullets against Cambodian protesters was in line with international crowd-control standards to prevent unrest from escalating into full-blown riots.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, army spokesman, said on Wednesday (September 17) that the measures were taken after Cambodian villagers gathered to obstruct Thai security forces who were installing additional barriers in Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Khok Sung district.

The protesters, many armed with wooden sticks and slingshots, clashed with Thai officials, forcing riot police to intervene.