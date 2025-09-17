Second Army slams Cambodia for bringing troops and weapons into Chong An Ma

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2025

Second Army slams Cambodia for insincerity, violating the ceasefire by sending armed troops into Chong An Ma, with the IOT chief not an accredited defence attaché, breaching the GBC agreement

Thailand’s Second Army Area issued a clarification on Wednesday (September 17) regarding an incident on September 13, when Maj Gen Chan Sopheaktra, Commander of the Preah Vihear Provincial Military Operations Area, led an Interim Observer Team (IOT) into the Chong An Ma area (Ta Om monument) in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province. 

In this case, the Cambodian side gave Thailand only one hour’s notice. The inspection lasted about 30 minutes before the group returned to Cambodia.

Second Army slams Cambodia for bringing troops and weapons into Chong An Ma

The Thai military reported that Cambodia deployed more than 50 armed soldiers into the area, carrying pistols and assault rifles, an action it deemed a violation of the ceasefire agreement. 

The key points of concern were outlined as follows:

  1. Carrying weapons into the area: Cambodian forces brought in assault rifles, in violation of Clause 4 of the ceasefire agreement, which explicitly prohibits provocative acts that could heighten tensions, bans military activities encroaching on the other side’s territory, airspace, or bases, and forbids the construction of military infrastructure beyond one’s own boundary. The agreement has been in effect since July 28, 2025.
  2. Improper composition of the IOT: The mission was led by Maj Gen Pahlawan Asri bin Shukor, Director of Army Training, Malaysian Army, who does not hold the position of ASEAN Defence Attaché in Phnom Penh. This contravenes Clause 12 of the ceasefire agreement, which stipulates that IOT duties must be carried out only by ASEAN military attachés officially posted in Thailand and Cambodia.

The Second Army Area stated that these actions are clear evidence of Cambodia’s insincerity in honouring the ceasefire commitments agreed under both the General Border Committee (GBC) and the Regional Border Committee (RBC). 

It stressed that such conduct not only violates the principles of peaceful settlement but also poses a serious obstacle to building sustainable peace along the Thai–Cambodian border.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy