Second Army slams Cambodia for bringing troops and weapons into Chong An Ma

Thailand’s Second Army Area issued a clarification on Wednesday (September 17) regarding an incident on September 13, when Maj Gen Chan Sopheaktra, Commander of the Preah Vihear Provincial Military Operations Area, led an Interim Observer Team (IOT) into the Chong An Ma area (Ta Om monument) in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province.

In this case, the Cambodian side gave Thailand only one hour’s notice. The inspection lasted about 30 minutes before the group returned to Cambodia.