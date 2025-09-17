Second Army slams Cambodia for bringing troops and weapons into Chong An Ma

Thailand’s Second Army Area issued a clarification on Wednesday (September 17) regarding an incident on September 13, when Maj Gen Chan Sopheaktra, Commander of the Preah Vihear Provincial Military Operations Area, led an Interim Observer Team (IOT) into the Chong An Ma area (Ta Om monument) in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province.
In this case, the Cambodian side gave Thailand only one hour’s notice. The inspection lasted about 30 minutes before the group returned to Cambodia.
The Thai military reported that Cambodia deployed more than 50 armed soldiers into the area, carrying pistols and assault rifles, an action it deemed a violation of the ceasefire agreement.
The key points of concern were outlined as follows:
The Second Army Area stated that these actions are clear evidence of Cambodia’s insincerity in honouring the ceasefire commitments agreed under both the General Border Committee (GBC) and the Regional Border Committee (RBC).
It stressed that such conduct not only violates the principles of peaceful settlement but also poses a serious obstacle to building sustainable peace along the Thai–Cambodian border.