Thailand warns Cambodia to stop dismantling barbed wire fence in Sa Kaeo

The source confirmed that Thailand has consistently taken measures to push back Cambodian encroachment, including 17 sites in Trat where violations have been recorded.
The most recent incidents occurred at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo, where Cambodian groups tore down barbed wire erected by Thai troops.
On Wednesday, the governors of Sa Kaeo and Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey were scheduled to meet to discuss the issue. However, the source warned that if Cambodia persists after the talks, Thai authorities will deploy riot police in a step-by-step escalation, in line with crowd control procedures.
The source stressed that Thailand’s actions are fully in accordance with international standards and can be explained to global organisations if necessary.
As for the upcoming Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on October 10, the source noted that no new agenda items would be added, with discussions focused only on unresolved issues where Cambodia has yet to meet its commitments.