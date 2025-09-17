Thailand, Cambodia agree joint plan to tackle call centre scams after 10-hour talks

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelabutr, National Police Inspector General and Chief of the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT), on Tuesday held a press briefing following a 10-hour meeting with Pol Lt Gen Seang Sarid, Deputy Commissioner of the Cambodian National Police, to address cross-border cybercrime and scam operations. The session concluded with a jointly signed agreement.

Thatchai said the meeting followed the Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) talks on September 10 in Koh Kong, Cambodia, which focused on tackling call centre gangs operating from Cambodian territory and defrauding Thai citizens, as well as broader efforts to combat technology-related crimes in Cambodia.