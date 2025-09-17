Thailand, Cambodia agree joint plan to tackle call centre scams after 10-hour talks

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelabutr, National Police Inspector General and Chief of the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT), on Tuesday held a press briefing following a 10-hour meeting with Pol Lt Gen Seang Sarid, Deputy Commissioner of the Cambodian National Police, to address cross-border cybercrime and scam operations. The session concluded with a jointly signed agreement.
Thatchai said the meeting followed the Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) talks on September 10 in Koh Kong, Cambodia, which focused on tackling call centre gangs operating from Cambodian territory and defrauding Thai citizens, as well as broader efforts to combat technology-related crimes in Cambodia.
The discussions highlighted the serious impact of call centre operations and human trafficking on Thai citizens, causing widespread distress. Thailand provided Cambodian officials with detailed information on known call centre bases to facilitate enforcement action.
Cambodian authorities pledged to develop a crackdown plan targeting the call centres identified by Thailand. The results of these operations will be reported at the next GBC meeting.
Thatchai noted that the meeting extended over 10 hours due to the careful negotiation of the agreement’s details. In the end, both sides reached a consensus. Thailand will closely monitor the effectiveness of Cambodia’s measures by tracking online complaints filed by Thai victims.