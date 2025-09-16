Cambodia encroaches on Thai territory, violates MOU 43 at 17 points in Trat

Following reports in the media regarding Cambodian incursions into Thai sovereign territory in Trat province, the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC) has expressed its appreciation to the press for bringing the issue to public attention.

The command also issued a clarification on the situation.

According to the CTBDC, the areas in question fall within Thailand’s claimed territory under a 1:50,000 scale map. The encroachments were identified at three specific points:

A Cambodian Border Police Company 825 building, which extended about 15 metres into Thai-claimed land. A trench line in a rubber plantation, with approximately 125 metres of the plantation area extending into Thailand’s claimed territory. A trench line of Cambodia’s Reconnaissance Company 1, Battalion 501, which intruded around 30 metres into Thai-claimed territory.

The CTBDC stated that in all three cases, Cambodian personnel have been pushed back and no opposing forces remain in the disputed areas. The command added that measures are being taken in line with existing bilateral agreements, and it will continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure compliance.