Anutin confirms no border checkpoints opened, defers to military on unrest

Speaking on the recent clashes, Anutin emphasised that the military should provide explanations. “We must respect one another. That area is under martial law, and all decision-making authority falls to the military. I have not officially assumed office yet, but I have assured those responsible for security that once the government is in place, we will listen to those stationed at the border,” he added.

On the question of opening border checkpoints, Anutin reiterated: “Do not speculate. At present, there are none open.”

Regarding Cambodian leaders appealing to the international community, Anutin said: “Every country’s leadership must protect its national interests. Likewise, Thailand’s interests come first, above all else. The nation’s well-being, sovereignty, and the safety of our citizens are our priorities, and this principle will never change.”