Anutin confirms no border checkpoints opened, defers to military on unrest

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that no Thai-Cambodian border checkpoints are currently open. He also stated that the military is responsible for managing recent unrest after crowd-control police clashed with Cambodian nationals at Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo province, who dismantled barbed-wire barriers.
Regarding the government’s policy statement to Parliament, Anutin said it is nearly complete. “The draft policy is ready, with only minor adjustments remaining. Once the new cabinet has taken the oath, we will proceed fully with administrative duties according to constitutional procedures,” he said.
Speaking on the recent clashes, Anutin emphasised that the military should provide explanations. “We must respect one another. That area is under martial law, and all decision-making authority falls to the military. I have not officially assumed office yet, but I have assured those responsible for security that once the government is in place, we will listen to those stationed at the border,” he added.
On the question of opening border checkpoints, Anutin reiterated: “Do not speculate. At present, there are none open.”
Regarding Cambodian leaders appealing to the international community, Anutin said: “Every country’s leadership must protect its national interests. Likewise, Thailand’s interests come first, above all else. The nation’s well-being, sovereignty, and the safety of our citizens are our priorities, and this principle will never change.”