Anutin follows up on qualification check of nominated Cabinet members

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2025

PM Anutin visits Government House to follow up on qualification checks of nominated Cabinet members before submitting list for royal approval.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul entered the Cabinet Secretariat building on Tuesday afternoon, reportedly to check on the progress of qualification screenings for his nominated Cabinet members.

Anutin arrived at Government House in his Rolls-Royce at 1.08 pm and went directly to the Cabinet Secretariat.

Earlier, at 12.30 pm, Traisulee Traisoranakul, registrar of the Bhumjaithai Party, submitted Anutin’s Cabinet list to Cabinet Secretary-General Natjaree Anuntasilpa for verification of the nominees’ qualifications.

At 12.55 pm, the heads of government agencies involved in the verification process also arrived. They included Pakorn Nilprapunt, secretary-general of the Council of State; Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police; and representatives from the Election Commission.

A Bhumjaithai source earlier said the qualification checks could be completed as early as Tuesday evening, or by Wednesday at the latest, before the list is sent to the Royal Palace for a royal command.

On Monday, Anutin confirmed he would submit his Cabinet list for a royal command within this week.

