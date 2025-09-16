Anutin follows up on qualification check of nominated Cabinet members

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul entered the Cabinet Secretariat building on Tuesday afternoon, reportedly to check on the progress of qualification screenings for his nominated Cabinet members.

Anutin arrived at Government House in his Rolls-Royce at 1.08 pm and went directly to the Cabinet Secretariat.

Earlier, at 12.30 pm, Traisulee Traisoranakul, registrar of the Bhumjaithai Party, submitted Anutin’s Cabinet list to Cabinet Secretary-General Natjaree Anuntasilpa for verification of the nominees’ qualifications.

At 12.55 pm, the heads of government agencies involved in the verification process also arrived. They included Pakorn Nilprapunt, secretary-general of the Council of State; Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police; and representatives from the Election Commission.