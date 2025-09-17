Constitutional Court rejects petition against Anutin over road used as airstrip

The Constitutional Court considered On Wednesday (September 17) petition filed by Niyom Nopparat under Section 213 of the Constitution. The petitioner cited a news report published by MGR Online on June 15, 2025, alleging that Anutin Charnvirakul, while serving as Minister of Interior, had exercised his authority to permit the use of a public road as an aircraft landing strip for a private company’s business activities.

The petitioner argued that such actions constituted a serious violation of ethical standards, contravening Sections 160, 213, 219, and 235 of the Constitution.