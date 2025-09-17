Constitutional Court rejects petition against Anutin over road used as airstrip

The Constitutional Court considered On Wednesday (September 17) petition filed by Niyom Nopparat under Section 213 of the Constitution. The petitioner cited a news report published by MGR Online on June 15, 2025, alleging that Anutin Charnvirakul, while serving as Minister of Interior, had exercised his authority to permit the use of a public road as an aircraft landing strip for a private company’s business activities.
The petitioner argued that such actions constituted a serious violation of ethical standards, contravening Sections 160, 213, 219, and 235 of the Constitution.
He requested that Anutin’s membership in the House of Representatives and his ministerial post be terminated, and that his right to run for election be revoked.
However, the Constitutional Court unanimously ruled to dismiss the petition, noting that neither the petition nor the supporting documents showed that the petitioner had first submitted the case to the Ombudsman, as required under Section 46 of the 2018 Organic Act on Constitutional Court Procedures.
As a result, the petition failed to meet the requirements of Section 213 of the Constitution.
The Court therefore ordered the petition not to be accepted for consideration.