The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Thursday alleged that the governor of Banteay Meanchey was behind the repeated protests by Cambodians at the border in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district.
The RTA made these allegations against Oum Reatrey, the governor of Banteay Meanchey, which is opposite Sa Kaeo, on its Facebook page, RTA Than Krasae (RTA updating situations).
Cambodians have staged violent protests several times at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, two communities of Cambodian encroachers in Khok Sung, after Thai troops erected barbed-wire fences to secure positions and prevent them from returning to their encroaching communities. The Sa Kaeo governor has also issued an order for them to leave by September 26 or face legal action.
The RTA Facebook page said the latest violent protest on Wednesday evening occurred right after a meeting between the Sa Kaeo governor and the Banteay Meanchey governor.
The RTA noted that the Cambodian provincial governor rejected all demands of the Sa Kaeo governor, including:
After the meeting, Cambodians gathered to dismantle the barbed-wire fence, and after Thai authorities enforced the law against the protesters, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet quickly cried foul to the international community, accusing the Thai government of using violence against Cambodian people.
The RTA Facebook page pointed out that the speed of Hun Manet’s statement suggested it may have been drafted before the incident occurred.
The RTA also noted that whenever Cambodians gathered at the Sa Kaeo border to protest, Oum Reatrey was always present. Additionally, ambulances, tents, kitchens, and defensive gear were provided for the Cambodian protesters before they approached to dismantle the barbed wire in each protest.
The RTA stated that its intelligence operation found that most of the protesters were not local villagers but had been mobilised from Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Srok Cheam Ksant, and Stueng Traeng. These individuals came from communities located next to Cambodian army bases, according to the RTA.
The RTA also highlighted that Oum Reatrey is close to Ke Kim Yan, a Member of Parliament for Banteay Meanchey, who is in turn very close to Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. The RTA alleged that all the protests were staged by the Cambodian governor to enable the Cambodian government to seek international intervention in the bilateral border conflict.