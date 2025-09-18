RTA accuses Banteay Meanchey governor of organising Cambodian protests at Sa Kaeo border

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Thursday alleged that the governor of Banteay Meanchey was behind the repeated protests by Cambodians at the border in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district.

The RTA made these allegations against Oum Reatrey, the governor of Banteay Meanchey, which is opposite Sa Kaeo, on its Facebook page, RTA Than Krasae (RTA updating situations).

Cambodians have staged violent protests several times at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, two communities of Cambodian encroachers in Khok Sung, after Thai troops erected barbed-wire fences to secure positions and prevent them from returning to their encroaching communities. The Sa Kaeo governor has also issued an order for them to leave by September 26 or face legal action.