Thai Army refutes Cambodia’s distortion of Ban Nong Ya Kaeo incident

Following the statement made on Wednesday (September 17, 2025) by Cambodian government spokesperson Pen Bona and Ministry of Defence spokesperson Maj Gen Maly Socheata regarding the tense situation at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, has issued a clarification.

He said the statement from the Cambodian side contained several factual inaccuracies, which are addressed as follows:

1. Claim that Cambodian citizens were protecting their land from encroachment by Thailand:

It should be clarified that the land in question is clearly within Thailand's borders and is not part of any Cambodian territorial claim.

The group of Cambodian villagers in question have illegally encroached upon Thai territory and has been residing there unlawfully for a long period, with full knowledge of the Cambodian authorities.

Thailand has protested against these actions on several occasions at all levels, but Cambodia has ignored these protests and failed to resolve the issue.