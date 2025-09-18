Thai Army refutes Cambodia’s distortion of Ban Nong Ya Kaeo incident

Following the statement made on Wednesday (September 17, 2025) by Cambodian government spokesperson Pen Bona and Ministry of Defence spokesperson Maj Gen Maly Socheata regarding the tense situation at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, has issued a clarification.
He said the statement from the Cambodian side contained several factual inaccuracies, which are addressed as follows:
1. Claim that Cambodian citizens were protecting their land from encroachment by Thailand:
It should be clarified that the land in question is clearly within Thailand's borders and is not part of any Cambodian territorial claim.
The group of Cambodian villagers in question have illegally encroached upon Thai territory and has been residing there unlawfully for a long period, with full knowledge of the Cambodian authorities.
Thailand has protested against these actions on several occasions at all levels, but Cambodia has ignored these protests and failed to resolve the issue.
Furthermore, as the incident occurred on Thai territory, the primary authorities involved were the Thai riot police, together with local administrative officials, not the military, as the Cambodian statement tried to portray to the international community.
2. Claim that Thai officers fired rubber bullets, tear gas, and used sound equipment to damage the hearing and brain of Cambodian citizens:
This action was carried out in accordance with standard international procedures, appropriate to the situation. Thai authorities, including police and local officials, used force only after peaceful negotiations failed.
The intent was to control a crowd of aggressive Cambodian citizens who were exhibiting extreme emotional behaviour. Many of the protesters were carrying long sticks, which they intended to use as makeshift weapons, and they were threatening to harm Thai officers, as well as breaking through the barriers set up by Thai authorities.
3. Condemnation of Thai officials' violence against Cambodian citizens and monks:
In response to this claim, Thailand condemns the actions of Cambodian officials who have shown no sincere intent to resolve the situation of the protests. Thailand also condemn the Cambodian protesters who resorted to violence against Thai officers, forcing Thai authorities to use tear gas and rubber bullets to defend themselves and de-escalate the situation.
4. Call for Thailand to respect ceasefire agreements and resolve the issue peacefully according to international norms and existing agreements:
In response to this call, it is clear that Cambodia has not respected the ceasefire agreement by encouraging protesters to encroach on Thai territory and spreading misinformation to damage Thailand’s international image.
Thailand’s actions have been aimed solely at resolving the issue that Cambodia intentionally created, patiently attempting to defuse a violent confrontation that could escalate into a new armed conflict.
The Thai Army spokesperson emphasised that the area in question is Thai territory, and the illegal encroachment by Cambodian citizens, destruction of public property, and the resulting riots on Thai soil are unlawful actions that must be addressed through the legal process.
The actions taken by Thai authorities followed a standard procedure, beginning with negotiations, warnings, and the use of riot control tactics in accordance with international norms, utilising police forces and local authorities.
Importantly, it was noted that the Cambodian military, which was involved in the incident, did not intervene to stop the riots and instead appeared to support them.
Furthermore, after the incident, Cambodia issued a statement distorting the facts, which reflects Cambodia’s intention to use its citizens as a front for encroaching on Thai territory and its lack of sincerity in resolving the border issue according to the ceasefire agreement.
This contrasts sharply with the image that the Cambodian government seeks to project to the international community as a peace-seeking nation.