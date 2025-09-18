Thai Army reveals timeline of Cambodian disturbance at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo

Col Richa Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson of the Thai Army, provided a timeline of the incident on September 17, 2025, in which Cambodian citizens dismantled the barbed wire at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Sa Kaeo Province, and assaulted crowd control officers. In response, tear gas and rubber bullets were deployed.
The timeline of the incident is as follows:
From the Ban Nong Ya Kaeo incident, the Thai authorities effectively used crowd control measures to defuse the situation and remain prepared for any further developments, as some Cambodian civilians continued to observe the situation from the area.
The spokesperson team of the 1st Army Area summarised the incident, stating that four Thai officers were injured during the event.