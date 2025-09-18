Thai Army reveals timeline of Cambodian disturbance at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2025

Thai Army reveals timeline of Cambodian disruption at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, mobilises 6 vehicles to dismantle barbed wire, assaults Thai officers before dispersal with tear gas and rubber bullets

Col  Richa Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson of the Thai Army, provided a timeline of the incident on September 17, 2025, in which Cambodian citizens dismantled the barbed wire at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Sa Kaeo Province, and assaulted crowd control officers. In response, tear gas and rubber bullets were deployed. 

The timeline of the incident is as follows:

  • 1.45pm: The Interim Observer Team (IOT) arrived at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province, to receive a situation briefing from the Commander of the 12th Task Force.
  • 2.10pm: Both sides of the IOT team visited the barbed wire fence at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo to assess the situation.
  • 3.10pm: The Thai IOT team returned.
  • 4pm: Thai forces reinforced the defence line to ensure it was stronger and more secure.
  • 4.06pm: Cambodian authorities brought civilians, including men, women, children, and monks, to apply pressure at the barbed wire line.
  • 4.17pm: Aerial photos detected six vehicles from the Cambodian side, likely to add more personnel.
  • 4.20pm: Cambodians began dismantling the barbed wire.
  • 4.23pm: The Thai crowd control units were deployed. 
  • Cambodian civilians threw sticks, stones, and used slingshots against Thai officers. The Thai forces used Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) vehicles, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, causing the Cambodian protesters to retreat from the frontline due to the tear gas.
  • 4.45pm: Thai forces continued to reinforce the barbed wire fence and used rubber tyres for added security. Cambodian civilians remained in the area, shouting insults at Thai officers.

  • 7pm: The situation was still tense, with Cambodian civilians continuing to provoke Thai officers. The Thai authorities repeatedly warned the Cambodian forces to maintain control over their people and used loudspeakers to disperse the crowd.
  • 8.30pm: Cambodian civilians withdrew from the frontline, and Thai forces also pulled back. The situation gradually returned to normal.

From the Ban Nong Ya Kaeo incident, the Thai authorities effectively used crowd control measures to defuse the situation and remain prepared for any further developments, as some Cambodian civilians continued to observe the situation from the area.

The spokesperson team of the 1st Army Area summarised the incident, stating that four Thai officers were injured during the event.

