Thai Army condemns Cambodian provocation at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, calls for adherence to ceasefire

The Royal Thai Army on Thursday addressed the situation of Cambodian protesters in Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Sa Kaeo province, after the Cambodian group dismantled the barbed wire along the Thai border. This prompted a response from Thai authorities, including the use of tear gas and rubber bullets, with the army pointing out that Cambodia’s actions violated the ceasefire agreement between the two nations.

Maj Gen Surawit Daengchan, spokesman for the First Army Area, stressed that Cambodia’s actions were a provocation and did not align with the ceasefire. He also expressed concern that Cambodian forces were using civilians, including children, women, and monks, to incite further conflict, a practice deemed unacceptable by civilised nations.

“I condemn the Cambodian leadership for allowing this to happen on Thai sovereign territory, using civilians to provoke us. They want to portray Thailand as the aggressor, but we have followed international rules. Cambodia must stop this behaviour and respect the agreements in place,” Surawit said. He also emphasised that if Cambodia continues to push its citizens into such actions, Thailand would act to protect its sovereignty.

He further pointed out the absurdity of Cambodian claims regarding violence inflicted on their citizens during the incident, questioning how tear gas could cause serious injury and urging Cambodian media to report facts accurately.