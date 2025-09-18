Thai Army condemns Cambodian provocation at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, calls for adherence to ceasefire

The Royal Thai Army on Thursday addressed the situation of Cambodian protesters in Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Sa Kaeo province, after the Cambodian group dismantled the barbed wire along the Thai border. This prompted a response from Thai authorities, including the use of tear gas and rubber bullets, with the army pointing out that Cambodia’s actions violated the ceasefire agreement between the two nations.
Maj Gen Surawit Daengchan, spokesman for the First Army Area, stressed that Cambodia’s actions were a provocation and did not align with the ceasefire. He also expressed concern that Cambodian forces were using civilians, including children, women, and monks, to incite further conflict, a practice deemed unacceptable by civilised nations.
“I condemn the Cambodian leadership for allowing this to happen on Thai sovereign territory, using civilians to provoke us. They want to portray Thailand as the aggressor, but we have followed international rules. Cambodia must stop this behaviour and respect the agreements in place,” Surawit said. He also emphasised that if Cambodia continues to push its citizens into such actions, Thailand would act to protect its sovereignty.
He further pointed out the absurdity of Cambodian claims regarding violence inflicted on their citizens during the incident, questioning how tear gas could cause serious injury and urging Cambodian media to report facts accurately.
On the issue of border security: The Interim Observer Team (IOT) from Cambodia visited the area after the protest but was warned not to approach the barbed wire, which remains within Thai territory. The First Army has issued a formal protest to the Cambodian authorities, insisting they respect the rules and agreements.
The situation remains tense, with police and military forces increasing their presence. Five additional crowd-control units will be deployed in the area, making a total of seven units ready to respond to any further violations. Authorities have made it clear that anyone found breaching Thailand’s sovereignty will be arrested and prosecuted under Thai law.
Surawit added that the First Army Area is preparing for the Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting, which will be held in Cambodia on September 24-25. This meeting will discuss demining plans, cross-border crime measures, border zone organisation, and coordination between the two countries. The Army has reiterated the need for sincere discussions to ensure the safety and wellbeing of both countries’ citizens, while warning that the situation must not escalate into further conflict.
In Sa Kaeo, there are eight disputed areas between Thailand and Cambodia, but in the case of Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Cambodia has exceeded its claimed territory. Thailand is determined to address this issue promptly and prevent any prolonged conflict.