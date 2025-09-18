Thailand defends officials' actions in Ban Nong Ya Kaew, asserts territory rights

The Ministry stressed that the removal of security barricades by Cambodian protesters constitutes several offences under Thai law.
The statement, issued on Wednesday, followed an incident where around 200 Cambodian villagers crossed into the border area of Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo, dismantling security barriers set up by Thai authorities.
In response, Thai riot control officers deployed tear gas and rubber bullets. Cambodian protesters retaliated by throwing wooden sticks, stones, and using slingshots, leading to several injuries among Thai officers.
The ministry's statement clarified as follows:
With reference to reports concerning the incursion and protest by Cambodian nationals against the placement of security barricades by Thai officials in Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province on September 17, 2025, about which the Royal Thai Army has already issued clarifications, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to emphasise the following:
1. Implementation of measures by the Thai side were all undertaken well within Thailand’s sovereign territory. Attempts to obstruct the work of Thai officials resulted in injuries to some Thai officials. The removal of security barricades placed by Thai authorities are unlawful acts constituting numerous offences under Thai law.
2. Thai officials have exercised the utmost restraint throughout this incident, with explanations provided repeatedly to the Cambodian nationals. However, provocations and incursions by the Cambodians continued, making it necessary for Thai crowd control police to intervene, using internationally-accepted practices. All actions by the Thai police were proportionate and appropriate to the circumtances, adhering to human rights principles, and prevented the situation from spiralling out of control.
3. Instigations and incitements to protest and unrest by the Cambodian side in the said area constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreement, which both sides have previously agreed to strictly adhere to. Moreover, such actions are irresponsible, unconstructive, and clearly taken without due regard for the safety and interests of the people.
4. The Thai side, therefore, calls upon the Cambodian side to cease all provocations, incitements to protests and acts of unrest in the area, and refrain from any further actions that would further hinder efforts to de-escalate tensions, and to seek peaceful and mutually acceptable solutions.