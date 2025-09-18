Thailand defends officials' actions in Ban Nong Ya Kaew, asserts territory rights

The Ministry stressed that the removal of security barricades by Cambodian protesters constitutes several offences under Thai law.

The statement, issued on Wednesday, followed an incident where around 200 Cambodian villagers crossed into the border area of Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo, dismantling security barriers set up by Thai authorities.

In response, Thai riot control officers deployed tear gas and rubber bullets. Cambodian protesters retaliated by throwing wooden sticks, stones, and using slingshots, leading to several injuries among Thai officers.

The ministry's statement clarified as follows: