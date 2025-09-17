Tension flares as Cambodians dismantle Thai border fence in Sa Kaeo

The group dismantled sections of the barbed-wire fence erected by Thai forces to prevent illegal crossings. Some villagers were seen taking rolls of wire back to their homes, allegedly for resale or personal use.
The incident placed heavy pressure on Thai soldiers and police stationed in the area, as Cambodian forces used villagers as a human shield to push the frontier line.
At about 10.40pm, Col Chainarong Kasee, commander of the 12th Task Force of the Burapha Force, arrived to take control of the situation. He joined negotiations with Cambodian officials, assisted by an interpreter.
Chainarong firmly stated that the dismantled barbed wire had been installed previously on Thailand’s original boundary line and did not encroach into Cambodian territory.
Unable to produce evidence supporting their claim that Thailand had encroached, Cambodian forces relented. The reasoned negotiations led to Cambodian troops and the villagers withdrawing peacefully. The situation eased without violence or clashes.
The incident underscored the fragility of the Thai-Cambodian border, where disputes and mistrust continue to linger. The use of villagers as a tool of pressure is being closely monitored by Thai authorities to prevent the situation from escalating and affecting bilateral relations.