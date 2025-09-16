Cambodians dismantle razor wires at Ban Nong Chan again

About 100 Cambodian protesters stormed into the border area at Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo and dismantled razor wires erected by Thai soldiers on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident took place at around 3 pm and it was captured in video clips and photos posted on a local Facebook page, Ban Khanad Mon community. The page reported the incident, at about 3.34 pm.
The clips showed protesters, including children, armed with long wooden sticks using them to pull down the barbed wire.
Several Cambodian soldiers were seen standing behind the protesters and did not intervene. In some scenes, the soldiers even appeared to assist.
The protesters managed to tear down sections of the wire while Thai troops, including women paramilitary officers, formed a line along the border to prevent them from crossing into Thai territory.
The protesters hurled abuses at the Thai troops, who shouted back telling them to stop but refrained from taking any action. The photos showed Thai soldiers standing at a distance, apparently to avoid clashes.
On Tuesday, some Thais gathered at the checkpoint on Sripen Road to stage a symbolic protest in defence of the territory. Local villagers also cooked food to distribute to Thai soldiers stationed there.
Thailand has repeatedly declared that Ban Nong Chan lies within Thai territory, but around 270 Cambodian families have encroached on the land for decades.
Cambodians have staged similar protests several times, dismantling the barbed wire, which was later reinstalled by Thai forces.
The contested area was once used as a temporary shelter for Cambodian refugees fleeing conflict in the late 1970s and 1980s.
Thailand maintains that many of these refugees did not return home and, with backing from the Cambodian government, have since settled permanently on Thai soil, violating a 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
Tensions escalated in late July 2025 following a five-day armed conflict between Thai and Cambodian forces in the area. In its aftermath, Thai troops erected barbed-wire fences in Ban Nong Chan to reclaim the land and prevent further encroachment.
In late August and early September, Cambodian villagers protested against the fences, claiming they were cut off from their homes. Some dismantled notice boards and tried to provoke Thai soldiers. Thai authorities accused Cambodia of using civilians as human shields and instigating the unrest.
In response to the escalating situation, the Thai army imposed martial law in Ban Nong Chan to maintain peace and order. Officials said troops are prepared to use crowd-control measures if necessary but are under orders to act with restraint to avoid direct confrontation.