Cambodians dismantle razor wires at Ban Nong Chan again

Protesters storm border area

About 100 Cambodian protesters stormed into the border area at Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo and dismantled razor wires erected by Thai soldiers on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place at around 3 pm and it was captured in video clips and photos posted on a local Facebook page, Ban Khanad Mon community. The page reported the incident, at about 3.34 pm.

The clips showed protesters, including children, armed with long wooden sticks using them to pull down the barbed wire.

Cambodian soldiers stand by

Several Cambodian soldiers were seen standing behind the protesters and did not intervene. In some scenes, the soldiers even appeared to assist.