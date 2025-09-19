Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Using Citizens as ‘Human Shields’ in Border Dispute

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused Cambodia of a "premeditated" effort to escalate a border dispute by allegedly inciting its citizens to protest against Thai officials and using them as "human shields."

In a press briefing on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura stated that Thailand has strictly adhered to the ceasefire agreement signed on 28 July 2025.

He said the protest by over 200 Cambodians on 17 September in Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, a village within Thai territory, was a direct result of Cambodian provocation.

The protest, which saw demonstrators dismantle Thai security barriers and cause injuries to several Thai officials, was deemed a violation of Thai law.

Nikorndej stressed that the security barriers, including barbed wire fences, were installed on Thai sovereign land to prevent clashes and ensure the safety of both nations' citizens.

He defended the actions of Thai riot police, who he said exercised "the utmost restraint" and used "proportional and appropriate measures" to prevent the situation from escalating.

