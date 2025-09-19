Thai military chiefs vow to keep border shut until Cambodia threat ends

The Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) held their fifth commanders’ conference for fiscal 2025 on Friday, attended by Army commander, Navy commander and Air Force commander, with the newly appointed senior commanders also invited.
Before the meeting, Gen Songwit Noonpackdee, Chief of Defence Forces, led a moment of silence for the 15 military personnel killed and for innocent civilians who died in the Thailand–Cambodia border clashes.
Key outcomes from the meeting were:
Border closures
The conference agreed to maintain the current closure of permanent checkpoints and trade relaxation points on the Thai–Cambodian border until the situation improves or Cambodia no longer constitutes a threat to Thailand’s security.
Border fortification and patrols
Participants concluded that Cambodia currently represents a security threat and endorsed construction of a border fence where both sides can reach agreement.
In areas where agreement cannot yet be reached, the forces will continue sustained patrols and surveillance and build tactical access routes along the frontier.
Rules for responding to sovereignty violations
The commanders resolved to apply the Rules of Engagement (ROE) where actions qualify as a hostile act or demonstrate hostile intent — especially in cases of reconnaissance or preparations to attack.
Under the ROE, such behaviour may justify initiating self-defence. Both proactive and defensive measures were outlined and submitted to the Defence Minister for approval.