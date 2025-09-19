Thai military chiefs vow to keep border shut until Cambodia threat ends

Key outcomes from the meeting were:

Border closures

The conference agreed to maintain the current closure of permanent checkpoints and trade relaxation points on the Thai–Cambodian border until the situation improves or Cambodia no longer constitutes a threat to Thailand’s security.

Border fortification and patrols

Participants concluded that Cambodia currently represents a security threat and endorsed construction of a border fence where both sides can reach agreement.

In areas where agreement cannot yet be reached, the forces will continue sustained patrols and surveillance and build tactical access routes along the frontier.