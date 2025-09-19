Thai military warns of severe penalties for border breaches, vandalism and theft

Amid ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, where Cambodian protesters have been dismantling barbed wire fences in Sa Kaeo Province, the Royal Thai Army has issued a warning to anyone contemplating unrest in Thailand. The notice, shared on the RTATrend Facebook page, details penalties for various offences:

Illegal entry: Up to 2 years imprisonment or a fine not exceeding 20,000 baht (approx. 2,520,000 Riel)

Destruction of government property: For example, damaging barbed wire fences, punishable by up to 5 years imprisonment and a fine of up to 100,000 baht (approx. 12,600,000 Riel)

Theft of government property: For instance, stealing barbed wire, punishable by 1-7 years imprisonment and a fine of 20,000-140,000 baht (approx. 1,260,000–17,620,000 Riel)

Assault on officials: Up to 2 years imprisonment or a fine not exceeding 40,000 baht (approx. 5,040,000 Riel)

If such acts are deemed to affect Thai sovereignty, offenders could face life imprisonment or the death penalty. Overall, penalties may range from 16 years in prison to life imprisonment or execution, with combined fines of up to 300,000 baht (approx. 37,800,000 Riel).

The army emphasises that these measures are intended to safeguard national security and the country’s territorial integrity.