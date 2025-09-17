Sa Kaeo gives 30 days for Cambodians to quit disputed villages

Sa Kaeo governor Parinya Phothisat, accompanied by senior provincial officials, attended a meeting on Wednesday (September 17) with Cambodian counterparts to discuss measures to maintain order along the Thai-Cambodian border.
The meeting, held at the Poipet–Khlong Luek immigration office in Poipet, Banteay Meanchey province, was chaired by Banteay Meanchey governor Um Reatrey, who was joined by military officers and other key officials.
The venue is located opposite the permanent border checkpoint at Ban Khlong Luek in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo.
The talks followed the special session of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) in Koh Kong on September 10, which resolved that the governors of Sa Kaeo and Banteay Meanchey should coordinate directly to ensure stability along the border.
The Thai side outlined a series of proposals aimed at easing tensions and preventing further confrontation:
During the meeting, the Cambodian delegation submitted its own proposals to the Thai side, as follows:
The Cambodian side stated that it could not endorse the eight proposals presented by the Thai delegation at this time. Instead, the proposals would be forwarded to higher authorities in Phnom Penh for consideration, with a response to be given later to Sa Kaeo province.
The Thai side, however, stressed that if Banteay Meanchey fails to accept any of its proposals, Sa Kaeo province reserves the right to proceed with actions within Thailand’s sovereignty and jurisdiction in accordance with national law.