Sa Kaeo gives 30 days for Cambodians to quit disputed villages

Sa Kaeo governor Parinya Phothisat, accompanied by senior provincial officials, attended a meeting on Wednesday (September 17) with Cambodian counterparts to discuss measures to maintain order along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The meeting, held at the Poipet–Khlong Luek immigration office in Poipet, Banteay Meanchey province, was chaired by Banteay Meanchey governor Um Reatrey, who was joined by military officers and other key officials.

The venue is located opposite the permanent border checkpoint at Ban Khlong Luek in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo.