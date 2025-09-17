Sa Kaeo gives 30 days for Cambodians to quit disputed villages

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2025

Sa Kaeo governor sets 30-day deadline after next GBC talks for Cambodian villagers to leave Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, as Banteay Meanchey refers case to higher authorities.

Sa Kaeo governor Parinya Phothisat, accompanied by senior provincial officials, attended a meeting on Wednesday (September 17) with Cambodian counterparts to discuss measures to maintain order along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The meeting, held at the Poipet–Khlong Luek immigration office in Poipet, Banteay Meanchey province, was chaired by Banteay Meanchey governor Um Reatrey, who was joined by military officers and other key officials. 

The venue is located opposite the permanent border checkpoint at Ban Khlong Luek in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo.

The talks followed the special session of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) in Koh Kong on September 10, which resolved that the governors of Sa Kaeo and Banteay Meanchey should coordinate directly to ensure stability along the border.

Thai proposals presented at the meeting

The Thai side outlined a series of proposals aimed at easing tensions and preventing further confrontation:

  1. Buffer zone: Both sides agreed to keep their nationals at least 500 metres away from areas claimed by the opposite country.
  2. No mobilisation of crowds: Both governments pledged to prevent the incitement of gatherings and to control their people to ensure the 500-metre distance from disputed areas is respected.
  3. Preservation of terrain: Both sides agreed not to alter the landscape in disputed areas. Any changes already made must be reversed within one day of the meeting.
  4. No military build-up: Both provinces agreed not to increase troop numbers or deploy heavy weapons in the border zone.
  5. Land rights reserved: Sa Kaeo province reserved the right to issue land title deeds within Thailand’s sovereign territory outside disputed zones.
  6. Unhindered land use: Citizens of both countries may use land within their own sovereign territory outside disputed zones. Military, police, or government officials are prohibited from obstructing such use. If unrest occurs, the responsibility to restore order lies with the country concerned.
  7. Notice of removal: If the two sides fail to reach an agreement through future GBC talks, Sa Kaeo province will formally notify Banteay Meanchey to remove Cambodian villagers and their belongings from Thai sovereign land at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Khok Sung district within 30 days. If they fail to leave, Thai authorities will enforce national law.
  8. Joint local committee: Both sides agreed to establish a joint local-level committee to resolve issues peacefully and prevent clashes.

Cambodian proposals

During the meeting, the Cambodian delegation submitted its own proposals to the Thai side, as follows:

  1. Both parties should abide by the outcomes of the Kuala Lumpur talks in Malaysia, as well as the resolutions of the Regional Border Committee (RBC) and the General Border Committee (GBC).
  2. Both parties should comply with the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU-43) and the 2003 Terms of Reference (TOR).
  3. Both sides should avoid actions that negatively affect local communities living in the area, and await implementation of the outcomes of the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meetings.
  4. The two provinces should act in line with the decisions reached at the GBC meeting.

Outcome

The Cambodian side stated that it could not endorse the eight proposals presented by the Thai delegation at this time. Instead, the proposals would be forwarded to higher authorities in Phnom Penh for consideration, with a response to be given later to Sa Kaeo province.

The Thai side, however, stressed that if Banteay Meanchey fails to accept any of its proposals, Sa Kaeo province reserves the right to proceed with actions within Thailand’s sovereignty and jurisdiction in accordance with national law.

