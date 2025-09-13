$30bn agricultural drone project draws scrutiny over military connections

A private-sector project proposing to raise US$30 billion through digital bonds to supply 1 million agricultural drones and train military personnel has become a hot topic in Thailand. The plan, which claims to combine drone training with agricultural skill-building for the army, has drawn attention due to mentions of the Second Army Area and Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, raising public questions about transparency, feasibility, and real benefits.

Although the initiative is appealing from a technology and innovation standpoint, it is clouded by doubts over financial, operational, and practical impacts for Thai farmers, as well as the appropriateness of using the names of state agencies to bolster credibility.



Project background

The project was proposed by Capital Trust Group (CTG), a private company operating in finance and agricultural technology across Asia and Africa. CTG’s promotional materials indicate the company aims to procure 1 million smart agricultural drones and train 100,000 advanced drone operators, with potential applications including crop spraying, harvesting, crop and livestock monitoring, and even disaster management.

PR documents reference several military figures as honorary advisers, including current and former commanders of the Second Army Region, suggesting a link to Thai state institutions.