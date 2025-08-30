CAAT allows nationwide drone flights under safety rules, bans remain in border and security zones

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30, 2025

CAAT permits nationwide drone flights under safety rules; border provinces and security zones remain restricted. Registrations surge sharply.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued Announcement No. 5 permitting the operation of drones across the country under strict safety conditions, while maintaining flight bans in five border provinces and designated security areas. The rules are effective from September 1-25, 2025 or until further notice.

The announcement, titled “Prohibition on Operating Unmanned Aircraft (Drones) in Areas Affecting National Security During the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation”, specifies the areas where drone flights remain strictly prohibited:

  • Five border provinces under martial law or with deployed ground forces: Sa Kaeo, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Surin, and Ubon Ratchathani (the previously restricted areas of Chanthaburi and Trat have been removed).
  • Specific districts including Sattahip (Chonburi), Mueang (Rayong), Phayuha Khiri (Nakhon Sawan), and Mueang (Ratchaburi).
  • A 9‑kilometre radius around airports, including newly added Kok Krathiam Airport (Lopburi) and Prachuap Khiri Khan Airport.
  • Additional areas as declared by security authorities.

CAAT allows nationwide drone flights under safety rules, bans remain in border and security zones

 

Key conditions for drone operations are:

  • Drone operators and unmanned aircraft must be properly registered.
  • Operators must submit flight requests at least three days in advance via the UAS Portal (uasportal.caat.or.th), specifying area, date, time, and purpose, and notify the Anti-Unmanned Aircraft Operations Centre under the Metropolitan Police Bureau via email: [email protected]
  • Flights outside 06:00-18:00 require CAAT approval, and operations are strictly prohibited between 00:01-04:00.

Drones operated by the military, police, customs, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Natural Resources, or intelligence agencies may operate within their official capacities.

CAAT reported that since the announcement on drone operations in security-sensitive areas along the Thai-Cambodian border in August, a total of 7,785 drones have been registered, doubling the number compared with September 2024-July 2025. Additionally, operators of drones weighing over 25 kg—primarily used for agriculture—totalled 8,349, a 100‑fold increase.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy