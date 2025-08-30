CAAT allows nationwide drone flights under safety rules, bans remain in border and security zones

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued Announcement No. 5 permitting the operation of drones across the country under strict safety conditions, while maintaining flight bans in five border provinces and designated security areas. The rules are effective from September 1-25, 2025 or until further notice.
The announcement, titled “Prohibition on Operating Unmanned Aircraft (Drones) in Areas Affecting National Security During the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation”, specifies the areas where drone flights remain strictly prohibited:
Key conditions for drone operations are:
Drones operated by the military, police, customs, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Natural Resources, or intelligence agencies may operate within their official capacities.
CAAT reported that since the announcement on drone operations in security-sensitive areas along the Thai-Cambodian border in August, a total of 7,785 drones have been registered, doubling the number compared with September 2024-July 2025. Additionally, operators of drones weighing over 25 kg—primarily used for agriculture—totalled 8,349, a 100‑fold increase.