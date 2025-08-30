CAAT allows nationwide drone flights under safety rules, bans remain in border and security zones

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued Announcement No. 5 permitting the operation of drones across the country under strict safety conditions, while maintaining flight bans in five border provinces and designated security areas. The rules are effective from September 1-25, 2025 or until further notice.

The announcement, titled “Prohibition on Operating Unmanned Aircraft (Drones) in Areas Affecting National Security During the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation”, specifies the areas where drone flights remain strictly prohibited: