Second Army reviews drone training proposal, confirms no approval or action taken

On September 12, following a private company’s visit to the Second Army Area’s headquarters, images showing the company alongside senior officials sparked public debate. The company proposed a programme to train army personnel in the use of drones for agricultural purposes, purportedly to enhance their skills. The photos were posted on the Second Army Area’s official social media page, leading to widespread discussion.

Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Second Army Area, on Saturday clarified that no steps have yet been taken regarding the proposal. “We need to review the legal framework to determine whether the programme is feasible, and verify the company’s credibility. We must also consider what benefits Thai citizens would gain,” he said.

The proposed project involves using drones to provide additional skills to soldiers, which could have potential advantages. However, the Second Army Area emphasised the need for careful consideration, including legal aspects and the legitimacy of any foreign funding. The Army plans to analyse the proposal thoroughly before reporting to the Royal Thai Army for further review and feasibility assessment.

At present, no actions have been implemented. The posting on the Second Army Area’s social media page was premature and will be re-examined carefully.