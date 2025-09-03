One killed, eight injured in drone attack on Bridge Repair Team in Kayin State

Security forces subsequently secured the area, and the injured were initially treated at the local military hospital in Kawkareik before being transferred to Taungkalay Hospital in Hpa-an for further medical care.

The Ka Nwe Bridge, a 196-foot-long, 40-foot-wide reinforced concrete structure near Ka Nwe village, was previously destroyed by a KNU-PDF explosive attack on December 15, 2023. That attack disrupted transport along the Asia Highway, halting cargo flow and causing severe difficulties for travellers.