Foreign condo transfers up in H1: China slows, Myanmar surges 119%

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31, 2025

Amid a generally flat condominium market, the movement of foreign buyers tells a deeper story—one not only of numbers but of the shifting direction of overseas capital.

The Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) reported that in the first half of 2025, foreign buyers transferred ownership of 7,167 condominium units worth 28.71 billion baht, with more than 80% concentrated in Bangkok and Chon Buri.

China remains the leader but is retreating. Although still ranked first with 899 units transferred in Q2 worth 6.11 billion baht (half-year total), the figures have been falling for two consecutive quarters.

In Q2/2025, transfers dropped by 28.8%, signalling that China’s domestic economic slowdown is starting to affect overseas investment behaviour at a structural level.

Myanmar emerges as a rising force with 119% growth

Neighbouring Myanmar, however, has exceeded expectations with soaring demand. Transfers in Q2 reached 533 units, up 119.3%, with a combined value of 1.34 billion baht, up 30.9%. 

A key driver has been the recent earthquake, which has prompted Myanmar nationals to seek backup residences in Thailand. What began as a natural disaster has evolved into cross-border asset relocation, with Chiang Mai, Chon Buri and Bangkok emerging as new hotspots.

Top 10 foreign condo buyers (H1/2025)

  1. China – 899 units
     
  2. Myanmar – 533 units
     
  3. Russia – 272 units
     
  4. Taiwan – 181 units
     
  5. France – 170 units
     
  6. United States – 124 units
     
  7. United Kingdom – 108 units
     
  8. Germany – 108 units
     
  9. India – 66 units
     
  10. Japan – 38 units
     

What does this reflect long-term?

Thailand’s condominium market is becoming increasingly diverse. The slowdown from Chinese buyers does not necessarily signal weakness; instead, it has opened the door for new players from ASEAN and Europe to step in, reshaping the dynamics of foreign property investment in Thailand.

 

