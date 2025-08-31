Foreign condo transfers up in H1: China slows, Myanmar surges 119%

The Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) reported that in the first half of 2025, foreign buyers transferred ownership of 7,167 condominium units worth 28.71 billion baht, with more than 80% concentrated in Bangkok and Chon Buri.
China remains the leader but is retreating. Although still ranked first with 899 units transferred in Q2 worth 6.11 billion baht (half-year total), the figures have been falling for two consecutive quarters.
In Q2/2025, transfers dropped by 28.8%, signalling that China’s domestic economic slowdown is starting to affect overseas investment behaviour at a structural level.
Myanmar emerges as a rising force with 119% growth
Neighbouring Myanmar, however, has exceeded expectations with soaring demand. Transfers in Q2 reached 533 units, up 119.3%, with a combined value of 1.34 billion baht, up 30.9%.
A key driver has been the recent earthquake, which has prompted Myanmar nationals to seek backup residences in Thailand. What began as a natural disaster has evolved into cross-border asset relocation, with Chiang Mai, Chon Buri and Bangkok emerging as new hotspots.
Top 10 foreign condo buyers (H1/2025)
What does this reflect long-term?
Thailand’s condominium market is becoming increasingly diverse. The slowdown from Chinese buyers does not necessarily signal weakness; instead, it has opened the door for new players from ASEAN and Europe to step in, reshaping the dynamics of foreign property investment in Thailand.