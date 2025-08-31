Foreign condo transfers up in H1: China slows, Myanmar surges 119%

The Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) reported that in the first half of 2025, foreign buyers transferred ownership of 7,167 condominium units worth 28.71 billion baht, with more than 80% concentrated in Bangkok and Chon Buri.

China remains the leader but is retreating. Although still ranked first with 899 units transferred in Q2 worth 6.11 billion baht (half-year total), the figures have been falling for two consecutive quarters.

In Q2/2025, transfers dropped by 28.8%, signalling that China’s domestic economic slowdown is starting to affect overseas investment behaviour at a structural level.