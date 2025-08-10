Govt eyes property damage payouts over Cambodian border attacks

The government is considering compensation rates for houses, farms, and other properties damaged by Cambodian attacks, in addition to payments for deaths and injuries, a spokesman said on Sunday.
Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai visited Surin on Saturday to gather first-hand information on property damage suffered by local residents.
He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai. The visit aimed to hear suggestions from locals and officials on how to set fair compensation rates for damage to farms, livestock, and houses.
Jirayu said the proposed property damage compensation would be submitted to the Cabinet as part of a second round of relief measures for victims of the Thai–Cambodian border conflict.
On August 5, the Cabinet approved compensation of 10 million baht for each government official killed in the clashes and 8 million baht for each slain villager. Those injured or maimed by Cambodian shelling will receive lower amounts.
However, many residents complained that, although they were not injured and had no relatives killed, their homes and other properties were damaged by Cambodian rockets and artillery.
Jirayu stressed that all victims of death or injury would be compensated, and additional support for property damage was under review.
In addition to payments from the central fund, the Defence Ministry will provide welfare support to families of soldiers killed in the clashes. This includes employment quotas for their children within the ministry, Jirayu said.
The government assigned seven ministers to visit 12 evacuation shelters across Surin, Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram, and Ubon Ratchathani on Saturday.
On Sunday, Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit visited Surin, while Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong and Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri visited Si Sa Ket. Agriculture Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn and Deputy Education Minister Tewan Liptapallop toured Buri Ram, and Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich visited Ubon Ratchathani.
Regarding a 7-Eleven store at a PTT petrol station in Ban Phue village, Si Sa Ket’s Kanthalak district, damaged by a Cambodian rocket, Jirayu said the government would ensure the station’s insurer paid the claim in full.
He added that all insured individuals must receive payouts for damage caused by the attacks, noting that insurers could not deny claims on the grounds that the country is in a state of war, as Thailand has not declared one.