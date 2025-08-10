Govt eyes property damage payouts over Cambodian border attacks

The government is considering compensation rates for houses, farms, and other properties damaged by Cambodian attacks, in addition to payments for deaths and injuries, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Acting PM visits Surin to assess damage

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai visited Surin on Saturday to gather first-hand information on property damage suffered by local residents.

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai. The visit aimed to hear suggestions from locals and officials on how to set fair compensation rates for damage to farms, livestock, and houses.

Jirayu said the proposed property damage compensation would be submitted to the Cabinet as part of a second round of relief measures for victims of the Thai–Cambodian border conflict.