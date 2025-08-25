China Evergrande to be Delisted from Stock Exchange, Marking End of Property Boom

The once-mighty China Evergrande Group, which was formerly the country’s largest property developer, is set to be delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a move that marks the symbolic end of China’s 'golden era' of real estate.

The collapse leaves a trail of staggering debt and countless unfinished homes.

Reuters reported that the group is now entering a "moment of collapse." After its spectacular listing in 2009, which was one of the largest private fundraisers in Chinese history at the time, Evergrande will now be formally removed from the exchange.

The developer's journey was one of dramatic rise and fall. Its share value was $9 billion in 2009, soaring to $51 billion eight years later. However, in recent years, it has plummeted to just $282 million.

This cautionary tale of over-leveraged expansion in the world's second-largest economy is a stark warning.

Evergrande's shares reached a peak of HK$31.39 before falling to just HK$0.163 when trading was last suspended 19 months ago, on 29 January 2024.

The world's most indebted developer, with a debt load exceeding $300 billion, was suspended from trading after defaulting and failing to reach a restructuring plan.

