Evergrande downfall unlikely to result in global financial crisis, says analyst

"The current issue is primarily related to the trust products in China and their associated investors. And these are mostly domestic institutional investors, not global investors. So it does not really have the potential to spread as widely and uncontrollably as a global financial crisis", said Kwan Ok Lee, Associate Professor and Dean’s Chair of Urban Planning at the National University of Singapore’s Business School.

Moving forward China will need to rely on other areas beyond the real estate industry such as those which are more knowledge-based and high-value as the country seeks long-term economic growth, added Lee.