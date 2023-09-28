Evergrande shares halted trading amid reports of detained boss

With more than $300 billion in liabilities - roughly the size of Finland's gross domestic product - Evergrande has become the poster child of the debt crisis in China's property sector, which accounts for roughly a quarter of the economy.

Trading in the shares of Evergrande and two of its units were suspended on Thursday, a day after Bloomberg reported that its Chairman Hui Ka Yan was taken away by police this month and was being monitored at a designated location.

"It is unclear why Hui is under police surveillance, but it may signal certain negotiations demanded from the government. The latest development has disrupted the hope of restructuring," said Gary Ng, Asia Pacific senior economist at Natixis.

"No developer is too big to fail in China, and therefore it is hard to imagine a full bail-out. Still, when it comes to stability, it is possible to see more government influence in different ways," Ng added.