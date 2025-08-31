Myanmar rare earth mines surge in rebel-held areas, fuelling toxic risks

According to Krungthep Turakij, China had an estimated 44 million tonnes of rare earth reserves in 2024 — nearly half of the world’s total of around 90 million tonnes.

Yet Myanmar has also emerged as a key producer, mining some 31,000 tonnes in 2024, or 8% of global supply, ranking third after China and the United States.

In the four years prior to the 2021 coup, Myanmar exported rare earths worth about US$665 million to China. After 2021, exports skyrocketed more than five-fold to US$3.6 billion by 2024.

But a turning point came in October 2023 when anti-government forces expanded their offensives nationwide.