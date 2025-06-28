US and China strike deal on rare earth exports in bid to ease trade tensions

The United States and China have reached a breakthrough agreement to expedite rare earth mineral exports from China to the US, in a move aimed at de-escalating ongoing trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The deal follows recent negotiations in London, and was confirmed by both Washington and Beijing. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) issued a statement affirming that it will approve export applications in accordance with legal procedures, while the US will begin lifting restrictions previously imposed on Chinese goods.

President Donald Trump briefly acknowledged the deal on Wednesday, without providing details, but hinted that further agreements, including one with India, could follow.

MOFCOM stated that the new agreement reflects a mutual understanding reached in Geneva trade talks, with China committing to expedite export approvals for rare earth shipments to the US. In return, the US will begin rolling back several restrictive measures.

The ministry also expressed hope that the US will continue to engage China in “constructive economic dialogue” as agreed during the two presidents’ phone call on June 5, reinforcing a commitment to reduce misunderstandings, enhance cooperation, and promote stable, sustainable economic relations.