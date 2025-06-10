Trump admits China talks ‘not easy’ as day one ends without deal

The high-stakes talks follow a preliminary deal reached in Geneva last month, which temporarily calmed market fears. However, tensions quickly resurfaced after Washington accused Beijing of restricting exports of strategic materials essential to the auto, aerospace, semiconductor, and defence sectors.

Monday’s discussions, held at Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace, ran for over six hours and concluded around 8pm. Talks are set to continue at 10am on Tuesday.

The negotiations take place against the backdrop of sharply declining trade. Chinese customs data shows that exports to the US plummeted 34.5% in May—the steepest drop since February 2020, during the early days of the pandemic.

The US delegation is led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Lutnick’s presence underscores the centrality of export controls in the discussions, particularly given China’s near-monopoly in rare earth magnets—a key component in EV motors.