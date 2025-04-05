China strikes back with rare earth curbs, new tariffs

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs announced immediate export restrictions on seven key medium-to-heavy rare earth elements — namely samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium.
These elements are crucial for manufacturing high-performance magnets used in defense, aerospace, and green energy technologies. Citing their dual-use nature in military and civilian industries, Chinese authorities said the move aligns with global norms and is necessary to protect national security.
In a parallel move, Beijing imposed an additional 34 percent tariff on all US-origin imports from April 10, as approved by the State Council, China's Cabinet.
China has also added 16 entities from the US, including High Point Aerotechnologies and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc., to its export control list.
Under the new rule, Chinese companies are prohibited from exporting dual-use items to these 16 US entities. Any ongoing related export activities should be immediately halted, said the Ministry of Commerce.
China Daily
Asia News Network