China strikes back with rare earth curbs, new tariffs

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs announced immediate export restrictions on seven key medium-to-heavy rare earth elements — namely samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium.

These elements are crucial for manufacturing high-performance magnets used in defense, aerospace, and green energy technologies. Citing their dual-use nature in military and civilian industries, Chinese authorities said the move aligns with global norms and is necessary to protect national security.