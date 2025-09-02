India, Myanmar to expand cooperation in energy and rare earths

“Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing and I held talks in Tianjin. Myanmar is a vital pillar of India's Act East and Neighbourhood First Policies. We both agreed that there is immense scope to boost ties in areas like trade, connectivity, energy, rare earth mining and security,” Prime Minister Modi stated.

Acting President and Chairman of the State Security and Peace Commission, Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, held a private meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Tianjin, China.