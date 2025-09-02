India, Myanmar to expand cooperation in energy and rare earths

“Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing and I held talks in Tianjin. Myanmar is a vital pillar of India's Act East and Neighbourhood First Policies. We both agreed that there is immense scope to boost ties in areas like trade, connectivity, energy, rare earth mining and security,” Prime Minister Modi stated.
Acting President and Chairman of the State Security and Peace Commission, Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, held a private meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Tianjin, China.
At the invitation of Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a working trip to Tianjin, met with Prime Minister Modi on August 31 at 5pm local time at Hotel Wanda Vista.
During the meeting, the two leaders discussed border stability and peace, boosting trade, strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two governments, military-to-military collaboration, India’s support for Myanmar’s upcoming elections, including the possible dispatch of election observer missions, India’s backing for Myanmar’s bid to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network