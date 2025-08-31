India to restore 50 quake-hit heritage sites in Bagan

A team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), tasked with carrying out the second phase of the project to restore the structure and chemistry of around 50 ancient buildings and pagodas in the Bagan area since September 2025, arrived in Yangon this week.

Following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on August 24, 2016, which damaged over 100 ancient buildings and pagodas in the Bagan area, the ASI initiated a project to restore the earthquake-damaged structures with the assistance of the Government of India.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the conservation and preservation of 72 pagodas was signed in Naypyidaw on May 11, 2018, agreeing to provide technical and financial assistance to Myanmar for these works.