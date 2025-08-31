India pledges to Xi Jinping stronger bilateral ties outside SCO summit

Modi told Xi that he was determined to strengthen ties with Beijing, signalling warmer relations just five days after the United States imposed steep tariffs on Indian imports.
“We are committed to developing relations based on mutual respect, trust and sensitivity,” Modi told Xi in a meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit, which runs until September 1 in Tianjin, China.
The Indian leader also shared a video of his encounter with Xi on his X account.
According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Xi pledged to resolve long-standing border disputes with India and enhance cooperation between the two countries.
He expressed hope that the Tianjin summit would elevate and promote the development of sustainable, strong and stable bilateral relations.
Xi stressed that the two sides should not allow the border issue to define or constrain overall China–India relations and emphasised that economic development must remain the priority.
“As long as we remain committed to the overarching goal of being partners, not rivals, and providing opportunities for development rather than threats, relations between China and India will prosper and move forward steadily,” Xi said.
The SCO summit, which focuses on regional security, has drawn other world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and several ASEAN leaders.
Following the summit, China will hold a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of its victory in the war of resistance against Japanese aggression, commemorating Japan’s defeat in the World War II.