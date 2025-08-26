President Xi Jinping Reaffirms 'Iron-Clad' Ties with Cambodia

Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk in Beijing to reinforce the strong bond between the two nations.

President Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, held a meeting with the Cambodian royals on Tuesday, where the Chinese leader extended a warm welcome.

He expressed his delight that King Sihamoni would be attending the 80th anniversary celebration of the end of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

According to China's official Xinhua news agency, President Xi described the China-Cambodia relationship as an "iron-clad friendship" that has withstood the test of time and is "invaluable" to both peoples.

He stressed that in a turbulent world, the two countries should stand more firmly together to build a community with a shared future.