Cambodia’s multi-faced power game

On the morning of August 23, 2025, Hun Sen posted on Facebook noting that the previous day marked two years since he resigned as Cambodia’s prime minister and handed power to his son, Hun Manet. He wrote that “two years is enough time to understand the leadership and governance of the new generation.”

By “new generation,” Hun Sen was clearly referring to members of his own family and close allies within the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP). In reality, Cambodia functions much like Hun Sen’s personal fiefdom, where political power can be distributed at his discretion.

Although no longer prime minister, Hun Sen remains the ultimate authority as CPP president, Senate president, and head of the Privy Council. The current prime minister is expected to follow the party line and respect his leadership.

The contrast between Hun Sen’s wealth and power and the state of Cambodia’s military has become a source of public criticism, especially in the wake of the five-day border war with Thailand. Cambodian troops suffered heavy losses, with frontline soldiers resorting to Facebook appeals for donations of money, motorcycles and supplies.

Exiled opposition figures seized on these images, claiming Cambodia had lost Ta Muen Thom temple, Ta Kwai, Chong An Ma, Phu Makua, and Ban Nong Chan to the Thai military.