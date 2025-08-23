Cambodian King Sihamoni departs for medical check-up in Beijing, Hun Sen named acting head of state

King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia will depart for Beijing, China, on Saturday for a medical check-up, the Royal Palace announced in a statement carried by the Khmer Times on Friday (August 22).

In the message, the King informed the public that during his absence, Senate President Hun Sen will act as Cambodia’s head of state.

The Royal Palace described the trip as part of the King’s routine health care abroad, emphasising its preventive nature. King Sihamoni last visited Beijing in August 2024 for a similar check-up, accompanied by Queen Mother Norodom Monineath, as part of his regular biannual medical examinations.

