King Norodom Sihamoni lights SEA Games torch, relay begins

The ceremony was attended by several members of the Cambodian leadership, including Prime Minister Hun Sen, Minister of National Defence Tea Banh and Minister of Interior Sar Kheng, along with sporting delegations from the Asean nations.

Chaiyapak Siriwat, CEO of the SEA Games Federation, and Osoth Bhavilai, ASEAN Para Sports Federation Executive Committee president, also witnessed the historic event.

The torch lighting ceremony was held directly in front of the famed Angkor Wat Temple, just 45 days before the opening ceremony of the biennial multi-sports event, being hosted for the first time in the Kingdom.

The magnificent temple was added to the Unesco World Heritage List in 1992.