King Norodom Sihamoni lights SEA Games torch, relay begins
King Norodom Sihamoni lit the SEA Games torch at Angkor Wat temple on the morning of March 21, marking the kickoff of the relay of the 32nd SEA Games torch, timed to coincide with the Angkor Wat equinox.
The ceremony was attended by several members of the Cambodian leadership, including Prime Minister Hun Sen, Minister of National Defence Tea Banh and Minister of Interior Sar Kheng, along with sporting delegations from the Asean nations.
Chaiyapak Siriwat, CEO of the SEA Games Federation, and Osoth Bhavilai, ASEAN Para Sports Federation Executive Committee president, also witnessed the historic event.
The torch lighting ceremony was held directly in front of the famed Angkor Wat Temple, just 45 days before the opening ceremony of the biennial multi-sports event, being hosted for the first time in the Kingdom.
The magnificent temple was added to the Unesco World Heritage List in 1992.
Following the lighting, the torch was relayed around the Angkor Archaeological Park by nine Cambodian athletes.
The torch will leave Cambodia on March 22 to tour the 10 Southeast Asian nations which will participate in the games. It will return to the Kingdom on April 27.
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network