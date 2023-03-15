Cambodia's Wat Phnom hornbills attract tourists, locals

One by one, up to ten of the large birds soar down and perch on the railings and statues outside the EDC, seemingly with no fear of humans.

One by one, they accept gifts of grapes and bananas from the assembled visitors.

Rithy told The Post that the flock was sometimes made up of a mix of great hornbills and the smaller wreathed hornbill.

He urged visitors to take bananas from his tuk tuk to feed the birds, saying they were welcome to pay what they thought fair into a basket next to his vehicle.

“I don’t care if people give me money or not – I feed these magnificent birds bananas every day. If visitors put money in my basket, I will use it to buy more bananas tomorrow,” said the 50-year-old.

He explained that he has been feeding the birds for almost a whole year, and is happy to spend his own money to do so.

“I spend about 20,000 riel a day to buy five or six bunches of bananas. Sometimes it takes away all of the profit from my tuk tuk, but I am happy to do it as I am a bird lover, and I understand that they are endangered,” he said.

According to the bird-loving tuk tuk driver, many people who take his fruit to feed the birds do not contribute to their cost.

“I very rarely receive more than 13,000 riel per day from the assembled visitors, but I don’t care. Tomorrow, I will drive my tuk tuk until I have enough to feed the hornbills again,” he added.

Bou Vorsak, president of BirdLife International in Cambodia, said neither his organisation nor the government has a conservation plan in place for the great hornbill.

“There are more species of hornbills in Malaysia, Thailand and India, and they have established protective programmes there,” he told The Post.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Hun Sen referred to his nephew Hun To, who has a private flock of magnificent birds at his home in Phnom Penh.

“Phnom Penh residents are used to seeing the beautiful hornbills that he releases to fly all over the city,” he said on March 1.

Opinions are divided as to whether the flock which appears at Wat Phnom is related, or whether To’s flock have begun to repopulate the wild spaces of the capital.

Whatever their origin, Rithy is pleased to see his feathered friends return each day.

“I urge visitors – especially young children – not to startle these delightful creatures. If we frighten them, they may stop coming down to eat with us,” he said.

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network