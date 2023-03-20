Four Asean countries purchase broadcasting rights for SEA Games
Television stations from five Asean countries have secured the live broadcast rights for the 32nd SEA Games and the 12th Asean Para Games 2023, which will be hosted by Cambodia.
Vath Chamroeun, secretary-general of the national committees for organising the SEA Games and Para Games (CAMSOC-CAMPGOC), said that four foreign TV stations had already purchased the rights, as well as Cambodia. Cambodian Sports Television (CSTV) will collaborate with the General Department of National Television of Cambodia to produce the coverage.
“Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia have bought the live broadcasting rights, with CSTV acting as the producer and distributor. Locally, the games will be shown live, for free. It is only overseas broadcasters that need to pay,” he said while addressing a March 16 press conference in Phnom Penh.
The press conference, attended by 50 people from major Asean television stations and more than 40 Cambodian journalists, was held to provide updates on preparations for the games.
Chamroeun and Nhan Sokvisal, director of the International Relations Department of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), delivered comprehensive information on various activities and their progress, ahead of the historic events.
It focussed mainly on the participation of national and international media and the sale of live broadcasting rights.
“We have secured deals with almost half of the 10 participating nations, so I think it is fair to say we are on track,” said Chamroeun.
“We don’t expect that some of the smaller countries will buy the broadcast rights outright. However, we are prepared to meet with each of them and seek an agreeable solution. We estimate that we will get more applications and that we will see the Kingdom’s first games being promoted more widely,” he added.
Chamroeun, who is also NOCC secretary-general, reiterated that Cambodia has been granted the rights by the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) Council, the highest authority of the biennial multi-sports event.
“Cambodia has worked with each country’s Olympic committee and secured permission to sell the broadcasting rights. We have taken the common interests of all participants into account, because the SEA Games belong to us all,” he said.
“As discussed with all Asean members, Cambodia will be a role model for the sale of broadcasting rights. Negotiations must be transparent, fair and equal,” he added.
Chamroeun considered all of the Asean media representatives who attended the press conference as a family, saying they must work together to ensure the games are a success.
“The press will be a key driver in promoting our hosting of the games and helping the region’s people to learn more about Cambodia. We look forward to partnering with them to let people see the rapid development we are enjoying. If we do not use this historical event to share the greatness and potential of Cambodia, then we will not be doing justice to the hard work we have done to prepare the games,” he said.
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network