Four Asean countries purchase broadcasting rights for SEA Games

“We don’t expect that some of the smaller countries will buy the broadcast rights outright. However, we are prepared to meet with each of them and seek an agreeable solution. We estimate that we will get more applications and that we will see the Kingdom’s first games being promoted more widely,” he added.

Chamroeun, who is also NOCC secretary-general, reiterated that Cambodia has been granted the rights by the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) Council, the highest authority of the biennial multi-sports event.

“Cambodia has worked with each country’s Olympic committee and secured permission to sell the broadcasting rights. We have taken the common interests of all participants into account, because the SEA Games belong to us all,” he said.

“As discussed with all Asean members, Cambodia will be a role model for the sale of broadcasting rights. Negotiations must be transparent, fair and equal,” he added.

Chamroeun considered all of the Asean media representatives who attended the press conference as a family, saying they must work together to ensure the games are a success.

“The press will be a key driver in promoting our hosting of the games and helping the region’s people to learn more about Cambodia. We look forward to partnering with them to let people see the rapid development we are enjoying. If we do not use this historical event to share the greatness and potential of Cambodia, then we will not be doing justice to the hard work we have done to prepare the games,” he said.

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network