Thai athletes to get 156 million baht for SEA Games
The National Olympic Committee of Thailand and the National Sports Development Fund have agreed to spend 156 million on sending Thai athletes to the 2023 Southeast Asian Games and Asian Para Games in Phnom Penh in May, officials said.
Officials from the two agencies decided on the amount at a meeting on March 1, they said.
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, who is also president of the National Sports Development Fund, approved the amount during the meeting and instructed the Sports Authority of Thailand to oversee its distribution to Thai athletes.
The 2023 Asean Para Games will be held in the Cambodian capital from June 3-9. They will comprise 13 sports: running, badminton, boccia, chess, five and seven-a-side football, goal ball, weightlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, table tennis, wheelchair basketball, judo, and e-sports.
