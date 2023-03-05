Thai athletes to get 156 million baht for SEA Gamesbackground-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, March 31, 2023
nationthailand
Thai athletes to get 156 million baht for SEA Games

Thai athletes to get 156 million baht for SEA Games

SUNDAY, March 05, 2023

The National Olympic Committee of Thailand and the National Sports Development Fund have agreed to spend 156 million on sending Thai athletes to the 2023 Southeast Asian Games and Asian Para Games in Phnom Penh in May, officials said.

Officials from the two agencies decided on the amount at a meeting on March 1, they said.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, who is also president of the National Sports Development Fund, approved the amount during the meeting and instructed the Sports Authority of Thailand to oversee its distribution to Thai athletes.

Thai athletes to get 156 million baht for SEA Games

Thai athletes to get 156 million baht for SEA Games The 2023

SEA Games will be held from May 5 to 17.

The Sports Authority of Thailand expects Thai athletes to win 164 gold medals out of a total of 583 medals across 36 sports.

Thai athletes to get 156 million baht for SEA Games

The 2023 Asean Para Games will be held in the Cambodian capital from June 3-9. They will comprise 13 sports: running, badminton, boccia, chess, five and seven-a-side football, goal ball, weightlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, table tennis, wheelchair basketball, judo, and e-sports.

Thai athletes to get 156 million baht for SEA Games

Related Stories: 

TAGS
SEA GamesThailandAsean Para GamessportsThai athletes
RELATED
nationthailand