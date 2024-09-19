Critically acclaimed musical \"The Tiger Who Came to Tea\" hits Bangkok

This delightful adaptation of Judith Kerr’s classic children’s book will be performed by the entire UK cast at M Theatre on New Phetchaburi Road from 18 - 22 September 2024.

‘The Tiger Who Came To Tea’ is a West End musical adapted from Judith Kerr’s beloved children's story. Since its debut, the show has captivated audiences with its charming story, catchy songs, and lively performance, making it a favourite among families and young children and widespread across the UK.