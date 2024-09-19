Critically acclaimed musical \"The Tiger Who Came to Tea\" hits Bangkok

This delightful adaptation of Judith Kerr’s classic children’s book will be performed by the entire UK cast at M Theatre on New Phetchaburi Road from 18 - 22 September 2024.
‘The Tiger Who Came To Tea’ is a West End musical adapted from Judith Kerr’s beloved children's story. Since its debut, the show has captivated audiences with its charming story, catchy songs, and lively performance, making it a favourite among families and young children and widespread across the UK.
The ‘The Tiger Who Came To Tea’ performance in Thailand marks a significant milestone for musical theatre in Southeast Asia, while also highlighting the growing appreciation for high-quality children’s theatre in the country. The show’s interactive elements, brought to life by whimsical characters, engaging storytelling, and vibrant performances, offer a unique theatrical experience that resonates with audiences of all ages.
The first performance, held on Wednesday, September 18, was met with overwhelming interest from the media, celebrities, and influencers, including well-known Thai figures such as Nui Sujira Arunpipat’s family, Mos Patiparn Pataweekarn, Thian Limcharoenrat (younger brother of Pita Limjaroenrat), Boy Pisanu Juthanimsakul, and popular online communities like ‘Mae Wai Lae’, ‘Khun Mae Lerkha’, ‘Dekzaa’, and ‘Wela Thiao’, among others.
“We are beyond excited to bring this beloved story to life in Thailand. ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ is more than just a play—it’s an immersive experience that unites families and sparks imagination. We believe it will resonate with Thai audiences just as it has captivated hearts across the globe, offering both children and adults a delightful escape into a world of wonder. We’re confident that this production will not only inspire a deeper appreciation for the performing arts in Thailand but also ignite passion in the new generation of young theatre lovers.” said Christine Chirawongviroj, Former GMM Artist, Genie Records, and Partner/Founder of Bangkok Theatre Project
Bangkok performances scheduled (Duration: 55 minutes)
● Friday, 20th September: 10:00 AM, 4:00 PM & 6.00 PM
● Saturday, 21st September: 10:30 AM, 1:30 PM & 4:00 PM
● Sunday, 22nd September: 10:30 AM & 2:30 PM