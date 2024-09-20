Bangkok’s Sustainability Expo 2024 to highlight LGBTQ+ healthcare

Thailand’s Sustainability Expo 2024 (SX2024) is returning for its fifth year, focusing on the theme of “Sufficiency for Sustainability” to create a “Good Balance, Better World”.
The event will take place from September 27 to October 6 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC).
One of the key highlights of SX2024 is a dedicated focus on inclusive healthcare for the LGBTQ+ community. The expo will feature discussions on the role of specialised clinics in providing comprehensive care to LGBTQ+ individuals.
On October 5, Assoc Prof Dr Kasian Panyakamlerd, chief of Sexual Medicine under Chulalongkorn University’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, will lead a session titled “Healthy Pride: Happiness in Gender Diversity”. The session will feature seven Chulalongkorn University students, including transgender individuals, who will share their personal experiences and answer questions from the public.
Chulalongkorn Hospital’s Gender Health Clinic, established six years ago, is one of the first clinics in Thailand to offer comprehensive LGBTQ+ healthcare.
The clinic adheres to the standards set by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH).
Thailand has become a pioneer in LGBTQ+ healthcare, particularly for male-to-female gender-affirming surgeries, with the first taking place in 1975.
The “Thai technique” has gained recognition and adoption in European countries.
Inspired by Chulalongkorn’s foray into LGBTQ+ healthcare, several other universities in Thailand, such as Mahidol, Thammasat, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai and Songkhla Nakarin have also established gender health clinics.
The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), set in 2015, aim to address global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change and inclusivity. LGBTQ+ individuals often face significant barriers due to legal discrimination, social stigma and economic exclusion. These obstacles can lead to higher poverty rates, poorer health and limited access to education and employment.
To ensure nobody is left behind, governments, organisations and communities are encouraged to take specific actions to include LGBTQ+ individuals in development efforts.