Bangkok’s Sustainability Expo 2024 to highlight LGBTQ+ healthcare

Thailand’s Sustainability Expo 2024 (SX2024) is returning for its fifth year, focusing on the theme of “Sufficiency for Sustainability” to create a “Good Balance, Better World”.

The event will take place from September 27 to October 6 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC).

One of the key highlights of SX2024 is a dedicated focus on inclusive healthcare for the LGBTQ+ community. The expo will feature discussions on the role of specialised clinics in providing comprehensive care to LGBTQ+ individuals.

On October 5, Assoc Prof Dr Kasian Panyakamlerd, chief of Sexual Medicine under Chulalongkorn University’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, will lead a session titled “Healthy Pride: Happiness in Gender Diversity”. The session will feature seven Chulalongkorn University students, including transgender individuals, who will share their personal experiences and answer questions from the public.