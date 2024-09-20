Why preventive care and early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s are important

The warning signs of Alzheimer’s include the following:

▪︎ Forgetting what they were just trying to do or learn

▪︎ Struggling with tasks they used to manage well

▪︎ Performing daily routines poorly, including work and hobbies

▪︎ Confusion about time and place

▪︎ Not understanding what they see

▪︎ Decline in language skills

▪︎ Loss of visual memory

▪︎ Poor decision-making and problem-solving

▪︎ Social withdrawal

▪︎ Personality changes

It is important to see a doctor, especially if you are the caregiver.

How can those dealing with an Alzheimer’s patient maintain a positive mindset? One common consequence is anxiety, so it is crucial to focus on these key points:

Understanding them: Recognise their changing behaviours and declining abilities, which may lead to odd actions. If we understand that these behaviours are due to illness, we can empathise more.

Understanding the disease: Know what stage it is in and what kind of care is needed.

Understanding ourselves: Most caregivers tend to forget about themselves. Accepting that feeling frustrated or angry is normal can help us cope better and understand the disease more clearly.

Reducing dementia symptoms

Currently, there is no evidence of any medication that can completely cure Alzheimer’s disease. The choice of treatment depends on the cause and the symptoms of each patient. Non-drug treatments, such as occupational therapy, can help restore memory and allow patients to regain their ability to perform daily activities. Speech therapy can assist patients who have difficulty communicating, while lifestyle modifications can be highly beneficial in managing dementia symptoms.

"We have ways to reduce the risk of developing the disease, such as regular exercise, eating nutritious food, avoiding smoking, managing overall health, and treating chronic diseases. Engaging in brain-stimulating activities like reading and undergoing regular annual health check-ups are also essential for staying informed about potential health issues," said Dr Kritwit.