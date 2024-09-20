Why preventive care and early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s are important

September 21 is observed as World Alzheimer’s Day. Alzheimer's disease is the leading cause of dementia globally. It is estimated that around 600,000 to 700,000 elderly people in Thailand suffer from dementia.
Globally, there are about 55 million Alzheimer's patients, and the number is increasing every year.
“Alzheimer’s patients” suffer from loss of memory, which may cause them to forget people, places, and directions. It is an incurable problem, therefore, it is important to focus on preventive care before the onset of the disease or early diagnosis in the initial stages.
Dr Kritwit Rungjang, a neurologist specialising in brain and nervous system disorders at the Vimutt Hospital Brain and Nervous System Center, explained that dementia, including Alzheimer's, is commonly found in the elderly, especially those aged 65 and above, as it is related to the deterioration of the body. As we age, brain cells and blood vessels in the brain may become increasingly damaged.
This is often due to the accumulation of a protein called beta-amyloid, which affects the function of neural networks in the brain.
Additionally, as people age, they are more likely to suffer from other diseases that increase the risk of dementia, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and ischemic heart disease.
"Research has not yet conclusively identified specific behaviours that lead to dementia, but genetic factors, environment, and lifestyle all play significant roles in causing the disease. Furthermore, young people can also develop dementia, often due to genetics, brain injuries, the use of narcotics or certain sleeping pills, HIV or syphilis infection, or autoimmune encephalitis,” said Kritwit.
The warning signs of Alzheimer’s include the following:
▪︎ Forgetting what they were just trying to do or learn
▪︎ Struggling with tasks they used to manage well
▪︎ Performing daily routines poorly, including work and hobbies
▪︎ Confusion about time and place
▪︎ Not understanding what they see
▪︎ Decline in language skills
▪︎ Loss of visual memory
▪︎ Poor decision-making and problem-solving
▪︎ Social withdrawal
▪︎ Personality changes
It is important to see a doctor, especially if you are the caregiver.
How can those dealing with an Alzheimer’s patient maintain a positive mindset? One common consequence is anxiety, so it is crucial to focus on these key points:
Understanding them: Recognise their changing behaviours and declining abilities, which may lead to odd actions. If we understand that these behaviours are due to illness, we can empathise more.
Understanding the disease: Know what stage it is in and what kind of care is needed.
Understanding ourselves: Most caregivers tend to forget about themselves. Accepting that feeling frustrated or angry is normal can help us cope better and understand the disease more clearly.
Reducing dementia symptoms
Currently, there is no evidence of any medication that can completely cure Alzheimer’s disease. The choice of treatment depends on the cause and the symptoms of each patient. Non-drug treatments, such as occupational therapy, can help restore memory and allow patients to regain their ability to perform daily activities. Speech therapy can assist patients who have difficulty communicating, while lifestyle modifications can be highly beneficial in managing dementia symptoms.
"We have ways to reduce the risk of developing the disease, such as regular exercise, eating nutritious food, avoiding smoking, managing overall health, and treating chronic diseases. Engaging in brain-stimulating activities like reading and undergoing regular annual health check-ups are also essential for staying informed about potential health issues," said Dr Kritwit.