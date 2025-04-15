Former Malaysia PM Abdullah Badawi dies aged 85

Former PM Abdullah Ahmad Badawi to be buried at Makam Pahlawan

The body of Malaysia's fifth Prime Minister, Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, affectionately known as Pak Lah, will be laid to rest on Tuesday (April 15) at Makam Pahlawan, located at Masjid Negara.

Khairy Jamaluddin announced at a press conference at the National Heart Institute that the burial will take place after 1pm.

"His body will be sent to his home in Kuala Lumpur, and tomorrow morning it will be brought to Masjid Negara. From 11am to 1pm, his body will be placed in the main praying hall at Masjid Negara for those wishing to pay their last respects.

"For non-Muslims, we ask that they come appropriately clothed. He will be buried at Makam Pahlawan," he said.

Khairy added that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had approved the burial at this location.

When asked about Pak Lah's admission, Khairy mentioned that he was admitted early Sunday (April 13) morning.

Khairy also shared that Pak Lah was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing.

"All of his family members were with him, including his wife. Pak Lah left us in a calm state.

"On behalf of the family, I would like to thank IJN for taking care of him so well and for ensuring he was peaceful during his last moments," he said.

